PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
  1. Andy Slaughter (Lab)
  2. Sir Peter Bottomley (Con)
  3. Keir Starmer (Lab)
  4. Aaron Bell (Con)
  5. Ian Blackford (SNP)
  6. Julie Marson (Con)
  7. Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid)
  8. Dr Matthew Offord (Con)
  9. Peter Kyle (Lab)
  10. Stephen Crabb (Con)
  11. Peter Grant (SNP)
  12. Angela Richardson (Con)
  13. Hywel Williams (Plaid)
  14. John Penrose (Con)
  15. John Nicolson (SNP)
  16. Fay Jones (Con)
  17. Clive Efford (Lab)
  18. Nickie Aiken (Con)
  19. Stephen Timms (Lab)
  20. Sally-Ann Hart (Con)
  21. Rosie Cooper (Lab)
  22. Craig Williams (Con)
  23. Margaret Ferrier (Ind)
