Peston’s Footy Forgetfulness

Cringeworthy scenes on ITV’s teatime news broadcast last night as Robert Peston froze and forgot the name of Tyrone Mings’s name live on air. Eventually Charlene White bailed the spluttering hack out. Turning to Twitter Peston apologised for the “brain freeze” and confirmed he felt “an utter moron”

Just had one of the worst brain freezes ever on @itvnews. I feel an utter moron. Could not remember @OfficialTM_3 Tyrone Mings’ name. I can’t explain it. All I can say is very sorry — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 13, 2021

While someone pointed out Peston’s track record of brain fades – including forgetting how mirrors work – the replies were mostly supportive. User Doogid tweeted, “It must be hard, your questions ramble on for about 5 minutes, so much to remember”…