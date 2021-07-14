Hitler-Endorsing Palestinian Specialist Attacks BBC After Sacking

Co-conspirators will no doubt remember Tala Halawa, the then-BBC Palestinian specialist who in May was unearthed as having tweeted “#HitlerWasRight”. At the time she deleted her account…

She’s now come back online to slam the BBC over her subsequent dismissal at the “whim of a pro-Israel mob” – no longer bothering to hide her rampant prejudice – and attacking “right-wing media outlets determined to eliminate Palestinians from public life.” Tala is still in denial about the real reason she was fired…

Tala accuses the BBC of a “trial with social media, amplifying troll voices and capitulating to pressure from external pro-Israel interest groups.” Reflecting on the statement Guido can’t imagine the BBC will have any regrets about letting this activist go…

Read Tala’s statement in full below: