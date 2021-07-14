MoD’s Yes, Minister Select Committee Performance

David Williams, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, was unusually honest during his Public Accounts Committee appearance on Monday. He went full-on Sir Humphrey when he came out with “There are only so many ways I can not answer the question”. This classic quote came just minutes after being asked about wasted taxpayers’ money, when he replied:

“We’re not at a stage where, I think, additional money will be squandered…”

Guido imagines at this point Jim Hacker would be calling for an economy drive…
