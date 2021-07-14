Minister Destroys Corbyn Over Hypocritical Demands to “Tackle Racism”

Victoria Atkins wasted little time tearing Corbyn apart after his insistence that the government takes “immediate action” over online racial abuse. Hilarious as it was hypocritical.

Speaking in the Chamber today, Atkins slammed Corbyn:

“I suspect I’m not the only person who has felt a little bit astonished that it is this right honourable member who’s chosen to ask that question about taking immediate action to tackle racism…I am also reminded that a Jewish female MP had to have police protection at his party conference because of fears for her own safety. So I will listen to many, many people about tackling racism. I will work with pretty much anyone. But I must say, I will take a long spoon on which to sup with this particular member.”

Looks like Corbyn will have to try harder next time to – in his words – “unlock the talent of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people”…

