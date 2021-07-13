Theresa May: “I Suffered at the Hands of Rebels… With Deep Regret, I Will Vote Against this Motion”

Despite what appears to be a crumbling rebellion, May has announced that for the first time in her parliamentary career, she will vote against a three-line whip tonight. MPs were informed by the whips that today “will be a 3 line whip from 12:30 and until all govt business has been secured.” Theresa argued:

“We’re told there will be dire consequences for tax and public spending…we’ve borrowed £400 billion! Where are the dire warnings about that? It seems that £4 billion is really bad news. £400 billion? Who cares…”

Rightly pointing out she knows better than anyone the impact of being a PM beset by rebels…