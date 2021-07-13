Sturgeon Confirms Scotland Will Move to Level 0 on July 19, Though Face Masks to Remain Mandatory

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Scotland will move to Level 0 on 19th July, however “mitigations” including the mandatory wearing of face masks will remain in place for “some time to come”. In contrast to Boris’s plan.

From 19th July Scots will be able to:

Meet up 8 people from 4 households inside a house and they can stay overnight

Meet up to 10 people from 4 households in an indoor public place

Meet up to 15 people up to 15 households outdoors (with no requirement to distance)

Under 12s will not count towards the total number of people or households meeting

Will be able to travel anywhere in Scotland

Up to 200 people will be able to attend weddings or funerals

Modifications to the original plan include:

Hospitality venues to close at midnight

1m distance will be required between groups outdoors

Businesses will be asked to support home working

The Scottish government is hoping to lift the remaining legal restriction on 9 August…