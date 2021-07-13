Steve Barclay Defends Priti Patel: “She Herself Has Been Subject to Appalling Online Racist Abuse”

The fallout from the Euros final continues in earnest, with England defender Tyrone Mings hitting out at Priti Patel last night for ‘stoking the fire‘ of racism, and ‘pretending to be disgusted‘ by the abuse hurled at some of the players:

Speaking on Sky News this morning (and again later on LBC), Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay pushed back on Mings’s claims, saying:

“The Home Secretary has repeatedly taken a stand against racism…with respect, the Home Secretary herself has been the subject of appalling online racist abuse. She herself has been on the receiving end of this. She has consistently condemned racist abuse online, and she has taken action, as Home Secretary, against some of the extreme right-wing groups that are responsible for this…”

It doesn’t look like the final whistle has been blown on this just yet…

 

 
