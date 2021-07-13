Read in Full: Government Wins Over 14 Foreign Aid Rebels

The government should be on course to win a vote this afternoon on cutting foreign aid, after Tory grandees kicked up a repeated storm about their failure to secure a vote. Last month the government looked like it could lose a vote after Andrew Mitchell secured at least 30 Tory MPs to back his amendment, though it was ultimately ruled out of order by Lindsay Hoyle. He did make a rare decision to call on the government to move a motion in the future however…

Yesterday Jacob Rees-Mogg announced a snap vote on the issue for this afternoon, on a new pledge by the Treasury to reinstate the 0.7% commitment as soon as borrowing is brought under control. Government sources now suggest to The Times they have the numbers.

These sums from The Times’ sources appear to add up. Last month it was thought as many as 50 Tory MPs could join Mitchell’s rebellion, however 14 have now written to the government expressing their approval of this renewed commitment – with a government source pointing out they comprise a mix of one nationers, former ARIA signatories and a former DFiD minister.

One of the now ex-rebels tells Guido they reckon the government will carry the day, following the Chancellor’s movement. Another government source tells Guido they’re encouraged by the 14s’ u-turn, and hope the snap calling of the vote will have deprived Mitchell of the ability to do a proper ring-around…

The vote’s currently scheduled for around 4 pm. Popcorn…

Read the 14 former rebels’ letter in full here: