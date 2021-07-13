Protest Organised Against Taxpayer-Funded “Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey”

A Muslim parent action group aimed at safeguarding the “innocence of children” has announced a planned “peaceful family rally” against the so-called “rainbow dildo butt monkey” paid for by local taxpayers. The monkey dance, which has now been slammed by Labour MP Wes Streeting and been distanced from by the Labour council leader, is part of wider mass outrage. Though still inconceivable in its aim, the shocking routine was somehow meant to encourage children to read more…

The protest, organised by Parents United, is organised for outside Ilford Town Hall 19.15 tonight and hopes to “raise the child safeguarding concerns in Redbridge”. Organisers also claim that the Labour-run Redbridge Council has “failed its schools”. Given his social media outrage on Sunday, no doubt Labour council leader Jas Athwal will be in attendance…