Hancock’s Awkward Tory Revival

This morning The Times Red Box ran a story about the supposed beginning of Matt Hancock’s political revival. In their words, Matt is “heading for the rubber chicken circuit of speeches to local Conservative associations”, after an announcement by Chipping Barnet Tories of a forthcoming gig. It comes shortly after the Mail on Sunday claimed he’s been making enquiries to ministers about a political comeback…

Guido hears the Tory association’s invitation to Mr Hancock may not have been entirely driven by a desire to actually hear him speak. The alternative explanation from one local source is he was originally intended to speak to them all the way back in March 2020, however it was continuously postponed due to the pandemic. The speaking gig was finally confirmed just before the drama hit the front pages of The Sun, and after some members had already purchased tickets. Whilst it will undoubtedly be an awkward event, it’ll surely be the association’s best turn-out for a while – no doubt why they chose to re-up the event to members just four days ago. Guido wonders how many attendees will be genuine members, and how many will be hacks in disguise…