Greenpeace’s Rubbish Protest

As if No. 10 thought their day couldn’t get any worse, Greenpeace has seen to it by dumping a mountain of rubbish outside the gates of Downing Street. Larry the Cat has a new litter box…

The pile is 625 kilos in weight – the amount the group claim is dumped by the UK overseas every 30 seconds. Greenpeace have previously made headlines on this campaign before after a particularly savvy advert featuring Spitting Image’s voice impressionist Matt Forde and Jon Culshaw as Michael Gove.

This should be a fairly cut and dry fly-tipping case for the Met to investigate…