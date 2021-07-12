Thousands of Cubans Rally Against Communist Government

The hard left’s romanticised example of a successful socialist nation, Cuba, is currently experiencing thousands-strong protests by its citizens over the collapsing economy, lack of freedoms and the country’s handling of the pandemic. Videos from Havana show the freedom-loving protestors shouting “Down with the dictatorship!”. There have also been chants of “down with communism!” and “freedom!”

In response, the military dictatorship has ordered police to make mass arrests and they have been seen beating protestors – further emphasising the protestors’ calls for improved civil liberties. Presidente Miguel Díaz-Canel appeared on television to accuse them of being provoked by US-hired mercenaries trying to destabilise the country, calling on government loyalists to “fight… into the street, revolutionaries!” Guido sends his best to the brave freedom fighters…