Hoyle Confirms Commons Unlocking on July 19: “I Look Forward to Seeing the House Buzzing Again”

Lindsay Hoyle has told members and their staff that “I look forward to seeing the house buzzing again” after confirming that from July 19, Covid safety precautions in the chamber – including social distancing and ticks and crosses on benches – will be scrapped. Hoyle says the “successful vaccination program” has allowed these changes to go ahead…

All parliament’s bars and restaurants will re-open and the rule of six will end. MPs will be able to resume bringing guests onto the estate for business reasons. From the start of summer recess, MPs will be able to decide how many of their staff are allowed to return to the office.

For the three days between the 19th and the Commons recess on the 22nd, the Commons will maintain a hybrid model, and while face coverings won’t be mandatory, they will be encouraged. Bobbing to catch the Speakers eye will also not appear until MPs return after the Summer, with call lists remaining the only way to get a question. The perspex screens and stickers on the floor will remain until they can be removed over the recess.

One miffed staffer points out that for MPs in the chamber, masks will be recommended, however they’ll be “required” for everyone else on the estate…