GB News Finally Available in EU Parliament

A major victory has been secured by Charlie Weimers MEP over in Brussels, as the European Parliament has finally begun broadcasting GB News. Channel 115 for any co-conspirators stuck over there…

Weimers had been pressing the European Parliament administration to add the channel to the list of available programming for a fortnight, to join all the other available major UK broadcasters. Last week the parliament’s “quaestor” confirmed the move to Weimers, saying “I can confirm that GB News will be added to the bouquet list of channels as of next week”, with the channel finally coming online today. Guido recommends GB News’ presenters brush up on their French…