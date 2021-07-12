28% of Men Believe the BBC Doesn’t Effectively Reflect “People Like Them”

According to the BBC’s annual report, over a quarter of men (28%) believe that the BBC doesn’t effectively reflect “people like them”. A fifth of women (20%) believe the BBC does not reflect them either. Which means some 15 million adults are forced to pay for something that they do not believes reflects them. Guido suspects the appointment of left-wing Brammar as head of BBC News would only exacerbate this problem…

Simultaneously, the report claims that 75% of men and 80% of women think that the BBC is “effective at providing content/ services that set a high standard for quality” and that almost 100% of UK based adults use the BBC every month. If that is the case the BBC should believe in itself, as well as the research it commissions, and embrace a subscription model…