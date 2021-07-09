Unnamed QC Slapped Down by Court Over Brexit Legal Challenge

A QC has been hauled before the Divisional Court over a supposedly urgent legal challenge to Brexit at the end of 2020, with the court finding them to have diverted “limited judicial resources away from cases that did require urgent attention”. They escaped being referred to the Bar Standards Board by the skin of their teeth.

The unnamed counsel had made a challenge on behalf of a not-for-profit organisation over regulation changes to the EU withdrawal act made in December 2020. The application argued that the case was urgent, and therefore should be considered within 48 hours rather than the usual 21 days. This application was rejected on the grounds of the claim not being good law…

It was ruled that the use of the urgent applications procedure was “inappropriate” in this case and the counsel’s advice that it was the only proper course of action was “a serious error of judgment”. As well as a waste of time and money…

Guido notes the judge decided against naming and shaming the admonished QC or whomever was instructing them, however it’s public knowledge that a well-known Remainer client instructed Hausfeld & Co to pursue the government over this exact change to regulations. It looks like comprehension of correct legal process has once again out-foxed anti-Brexit opponents…