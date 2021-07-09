Tory Convention Chairman Election Rows Continue

Earlier this week Guido reported on the launch of the low profile Conservative Party national convention chair election, the result of which will see a new senior activist take control of the voluntary side of the party’s levers on issues from membership and candidate selection, to campaign budgets and disciplinary procedures. Guido reported a fall-out between candidate Pam Hall and candidate Peter Booth, after the latter deserted the former’s campaign to start his own leadership run. Peter Booth’s campaign team is now deriding the piece as “Totally FAKE 💯“

While Guido hates to disappoint Peter’s mostly loyal followers, he points out he spoke to both candidates for the article, with Peter himself confirming that he had agreed to join Pam’s campaign, and despite personal soreness after his jettisoning he told Guido he did “everything that I think is right”.

The same member of Booth’s “VP Group” who accused the account of being “Totally FAKE” had also accused the other camps of “mud slinging” 40 minutes previously.

Takes a mudslinger to know one…