Labour Petitions Lee Anderson to Boycott Final

The Labour Party has launched a petition asking “sulky” Lee Anderson – who has been boycotting the Euros over the team’s decision to take the knee – not to watch the Euro 2020 final. Yesterday Guido exclusively revealed that Anderson will not watch the Euro 2020 final because he claimed he has “recently moved house and [has] lots of boxes to unpack”. He will however be checking his phone “for updates”…

The petition jokingly asks whether Anderson, who was born in 1967, “was the problem all along” and suggests he does “the housework, watch Midsomer Murders, anything” so long as he doesn’t jinx the game. Anderson is not the only passionate politico to have misjudged the taking the knee saga…

Yesterday, Laurence Fox tweeted that he’s “sorry for being such a d***” after saying he wanted England to lose for taking the knee. An impressive own goal…

Former Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney made a similarly embarrassing gaffe when he praised two footballers for not taking the knee, when in fact both players were actually Romanian. He has now abandoned his support for (knocked out) France, to back Engeeeerland. He was completely offside…

Whilst Lee Anderson endures his self imposed penalty, the rest of us will be cheering England on…