Begging for Exclusives

A casual reading of the note pictured above, taken from the footer of a recent Guardian article, could give the reader the impression that the Guardian was responsible for the undoubted scoop of the year. According to The Guardian’s begging appeal, the revelation of Hancock’s extra-marital office shenanigans

“… once again highlights the urgent need for independent news organisations like the Guardian to scrutinise public figures and hold them to the highest standards.”

Except it doesn’t, because the Guardian had nothing to do with the scoop, they just followed up The Sun’s front page a day later. The Guardian’s too busy running paid for advertorials dictated by billionaire Bill Gates to be getting scoops. As one Sun executive quipped to Guido, the last scoop he read in the Guardian was about “quinoa shortages in Bolivia“.