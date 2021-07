Like everyone else, the Chancellor was glued to his TV screen last night watching England send the Danish packing. Reviewing the game on Sky News, Rishi said:

“It was tense at times, no point pretending otherwise, and maybe a bit of a soft penalty. But we got there in the end. And I think, y’know, watching Sterling run past everybody time after time, it was amazing. I am overjoyed.”

A win is a win, “soft penalty” or not…