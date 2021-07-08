SNP MP Boasted of Support for Denmark, Irish Foreign Minister Wished England Good Luck

Pete Wishart, the leading SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, posted in support of Denmark over England just before last night’s Semi-Final match that saw England roar to victory. England will be playing Italy in the finals on Sunday…

In a Facebook post that has attracted over 500 likes, Wishart wrote:

“I just love Denmark. It was the first country outside Scotland that took Runrig to its heart and we’ve had #1 albums and a fantastic loyal audience. Play festivals and gigs from Skagen to Tonder and enjoyed myself far too much there. Only one team for me #DEN”.

Guido wonders what excuse Wishart will concoct for supporting Italy over England in Sunday’s final…

Contrast this with the sentiments of the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, wishing England “good luck” just before the match:

Good luck to England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 tonight. Best team in tournament so far, we wish our neighbours well!! 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/y9TKxIFC5j — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 7, 2021

Of course there are 4 or 5 England players whose heritage means they could play for Ireland…