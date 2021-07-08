Man Tackled After Attempted Parliament Entry

There’s a large police presence outside Parliament’s St Stephen’s entrance after a man tried illegally gaining entrance. An eye-witness inside the building tells Guido that following an attempted intervention by a police officer the man attacked him, after which he was tackled and handcuffed on the ground by half-a-dozen others. The Met deny a member of their team was attacked, “rather a police officer recognising a person walking past Parliament who was wanted for another offence and arresting him to which the guy put up a struggle”. He remains on the ground and has been heard shouting that the handcuffs are too tight…