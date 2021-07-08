Piers Morgan’s Performative Fake Covid Fears Ignored By Him at Wembley

What a difference two days make: on Monday, Piers Morgan slammed Boris’s unlocking plan as “yet another massive gamble in this pandemic” as “cases & hospitalisations are accelerating again”. Guido was surprised therefore to see the nation’s worrier-in-chief at the semi-finals at Wembley on Wednesday night, along with 66,000 other fans. Despite epidemiologists warning the government to expect a Euro 2020-driven surge in Covid cases…

To compound Piers’ hypocrisy, he was gambling mingling with football fans after the match, taking un-masked selfies in his usual narcissistic way with no regard to the still recommended current social distancing guidance that he advocates maintaining.

His whole pandemic schtick has been an act, a pantomime for the viewers. After his Antigua jolly we all know he screams for restrictions to be applied to others, not him.