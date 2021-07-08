Petition Calling For Euros Bank Holiday Passes 100,000 Signatures Threshold for Debate in Parliament

A petition calling for a bank holiday on July 12th if England win the Euros has reached 100,000 signatures, the threshold at which it would, in due course, be considered for a debate in parliament. Petition founder Lee Jones argues:

“It would be beneficial and sensible to give the country the day off the next day if England win, in the form of an extra Bank Holiday Monday. English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues.”

There have been a few murmurs of support from government officials who are likely dreading a Monday morning hangover…

Ned Donovan points out any bank holiday would have to be made via an Order of the Council, which would require the Queen’s in-person approval. A source tells Guido an emergency privy council after the match on Sunday night would be quite a stretch…