Ofcom Receives 145 Silly Complaints Over Madeley’s Communist Question

Good Morning Britain received 145 complaints over Richard Madeley’s interview with SAGE scientist (and card-carrying communist) Susan Michie, in which Madeley quite rightly challenged Michie over her radical politics and questioned whether they informed her views on Covid policy. A completely fair question, and a long time coming.

Ofcom are unlikely to rule against Madeley for asking a question Michie did not want to answer; that’s an editorial judgement way outside Ofcom’s remit. Yet apparently for 145 viewers, it was all too much. Of course, amongst those complaining was Michie herself, who took to Twitter to write:

“A complaint has been submitted and a public apology requested”.

If Michie and 144 other pearl-clutching viewers were upset by Madeley, Guido has to wonder what they thought of Matthew Syed’s comments on Politics Live yesterday…
