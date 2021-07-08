Lee Anderon’s Euros Final Plans Revealed 

Lee Anderson has officially confirmed to Guido that he will not watch the Euro 2020 final because he has “recently moved house and [has] lots of boxes to unpack”. He also plans to sort out his “new collection of soft furnishings”. Sounds totally legitimate. Anderson will likely be the only person not hungover on Monday morning...

Anderson has been boycotting the Euros over England player’s decision to collectively take the knee before every game. Instead of watching last night’s semi-final, Anderson went for dinner with a colleague and “had an early night”. C’mon Lee, don’t be so grumpy, just boycott the start or boo the telly for the few seconds they take the knee, if you want to. Do it for Engeeerlaand!…