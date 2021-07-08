Former Hartlepool Labour MP Faces Possible Criminal Inquiry Following Sexual Assault Claims

A central London employment tribunal has found that the former Labour MP for Hartlepool Mike Hill “marginalised” and “sexually assaulted” his parliamentary staff member Ms A, after he climbed into bed with her, then made her redundant after she rejected his advances and declarations of love.

Ms A told the tribunal that Hill, who was married at the time, conducted a campaign of sexual harassment and bullying over a 16-month period which included “rubbing his erection against her” 11 December 2017 and “sexual assaults on occasions at the Westminster office”. On March 16th 2021 Guido revealed that Hill would resign as an MP, a move which prompted the Hartlepool by-election won by Conservative MP Jill Mortimer…

In a statement released through her solicitor Ms A said she was “extraordinarily disappointed” with how the Labour Party dealt with the complaint. In March Guido reported that Hill was re-admitted to the Labour Party one month after his suspension in what looked like a cover-up. Additionally Kate Hollern resigned from the shadow cabinet after allegedly trying to isolate Ms A for making the allegations against Mike Hill. Suzanne McKie, Ms A’s legal advisor, said her client was now likely to make contact with the police regarding Hill’s behaviour…