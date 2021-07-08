Commons Standards Commissioner Launches Corbyn Investigation

Parliament’s Standards Commissioner has launched an investigation into Jeremy Corbyn after Labour MP Neil Coyle lobbied them over a potential failure to declare his financial interests. In May, Coyle claimed Corbyn hadn’t declared the full extent of the support he received to cover his legal expenses from disputes over antisemitism.

The addition to the Commissioner’s list of allegations currently under investigation, spotted by Business Insider, was launched on the 25th, describing it as a potential breach of Paragraph 14’s rules about registering interests.

Presumably when it came to registering his interests, Corbyn will claim he was present, though not involved…