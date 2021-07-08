Boris Cleared by Parliament Standards Committee Over Mustique Holiday

“We conclude that Mr Ross was the donor of Mr Johnson’s holiday accommodation through an informal arrangement with the Mustique Company, whereby the Mustique Company paid the Richardsons for Mr Johnson’s stay and Mr Ross would provide his villa to the Mustique Company for free in recompense. We therefore find that Mr Johnson’s Register entry is accurate and complete, and we find no breach by Mr Johnson of paragraph 14 of the Code.

Although, in light of the additional evidence we received, we have reached a different conclusion from the Commissioner, we do not criticise her either for commencing this investigation or, on the evidence available to her at the time, for reaching the conclusion that she did.”