Sadiq U-Turns on Vaccine Incentives, Now Offering Euro Tickets for Jabs

It looks like Sadiq has given up on trying to “educate” Londoners on the benefits of vaccinations, and is switching to simply bribing them. Having previously rejected the idea of “a gin for a jab, a shot for a shot, or a pizza for a Pfizer”, Sadiq’s performed yet another screeching U-turn, and has now decided to offer a pair of tickets to Sunday’s Euros final to Londoners who can prove they’ve recently been to a walk-in centre or booked a first appointment. Those who post their appointments on social media are entered twice.

Declaring the scheme “a golden opportunity“, the Mayor said it could be “an amazing day for our nation” and added that he’d very generously offer 50 more tickets to an “exclusive viewing” of the game at Trafalgar Square. Which’d be a bit of a dud if it’s to watch Italy v Denmark…