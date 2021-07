The press is now joining politicians in tonight’s pre-match tension building, with The Sun squaring off against Danish tabloid B.T. Replicating this morning’s front page, The Sun has taken an ad out in B.T. reading “We’re having you for breakfast”. Reciprocating the provocation, B.T. depicts Vikings telling English Sun readers “it’s not coming home, we’re coming home!” Guido will chalk this one up as a draw – let’s hope tonight’s match isn’t…