James Brokenshire Resigns as Home Office Minister

Minister of State for Security at the Home Office James Brokenshire has resigned after he found his recovery from a cancer operation to be taking longer than anticipated:

“Thank you for your kindness and support whilst I have been enduring surgery and treatment following the frustrating recurrence of my lung cancer. Throughout this period I have received outstanding treatment from our NHS at a time when it has been under such additional strain due to the Pandemic. The people who work within it are truly amazing and the care I have received from Guy’s and St Thomas’s has been second to none.

My recovery from treatment and return to full duties is, however, taking longer than anticipated. Given my responsibilities to the public, the Government and to Parliament, I have therefore concluded that it is best that I stand down from my Ministerial role and focus on restoring my health.”