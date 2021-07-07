Guardian’s Jim Waterson Cancelled Over Anti-Asian Microaggressions

Today The Guardian’s media editor Jim Waterson came under attack from woke Gen Z users over a joke he made regarding The Economist’s infamous pushing of bug-eating in their articles. Responding to Mike Bird’s announcement of his imminent start as the magazine’s new Asia business & finance editor, Guido’s former intern congratulated him, saying “Wow! I hope you have a proper meal out to celebrate.” This joke went over the heads of many…

Triggered by the picture of a bug being held in chopsticks a user called Bora screengrabbed the tweet, accusing him of breaking The Guardian’s social media policy, and tweeting that it “makes me furious thinking about all the micro-aggressions people must’ve experience [sic] because of you.” Clearly the confusion came from Jim’s joke about the Economist’s love of bug-eating, not Asia’s…

Bora’s furious tweet has since attracted 2,500 likes, with other woke users saying his tweet “makes me me disappointed in the guardian, I usually hold them to high standards…” Another ranted, “@guardian you hire this kind of people? Shame.” Twitter user Rey dug out an old debate of Waterson’s, in which he discussed “Are politicians doing enough to tackle racism?” Guido’s sad to see Jim subjected to such baseless attacks…