EU to Exempt Private Jets from Jet Fuel Tax

The European Commission’s planned carbon tax on jet fuel, which will be presented for legislation on July 14, will carry exemptions for private jets and cargo flights on the grounds that such journeys “aid to the conduct” of business, it was announced today. Apparently multi-millionaire celebrities jetting around the continent to visit their second homes is now classified as “business aviation”…

The Commission’s exemption for cargo flights, meanwhile, is a result of their concerns that it would otherwise “adversely affect EU carriers” and damage trade. As usual, so long as they talk a good game, the actual details of the policy don’t really matter.

Yet another exemption will also be granted for “pleasure flights” where the aircraft is only used for “personal or recreational” purposes. So the tax will only fall on those who take scheduled flights, which will be a relief to those flying to Davos to discuss climate change…

Hat-tip: The Global Warming Policy Forum