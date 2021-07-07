Claudia Webbe Sends Abusive Messages to Critics Before Blocking Them

Claudia Webbe went on a Twitter rampage last night, privately messaging at least four twitter users to call them “racist”, “sexist” “idiots” before blocking them. Hardly behaviour you’d expect from a sitting MP…

It is now standard for anyone on the left criticised for anything to claim victimhood, or attribute malevolent motivations, whenever criticised in any way. Webbe’s online hissy fit follows her toe-curling humiliating exchange with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the Foreign Affairs Committee, which is being heavily criticised online. Webbe – who has already been accused of harassment – has issues…