WATCH: ‘Literal Communist’ Ash Sarkar Now Rejects “Authoritarian Socialism”

Ash Sarkar was either hamming up her agreeableness for Politics Live’s more middle-class audience, or she’s performed a significant climbdown from her infamous Piers Morgan “I’m literally a Communist” outburst. Discussing whether young people are rejecting capitalism, Sarkar was asked by Tory MP Tom Hunt to name “a successful socialist country”. Ash responded:

“I’m with you in a critique of authoritarian socialism, I’m a democrat, I like political freedoms”

Give it another few years and she’ll be a Telegraph columnist at this rate…