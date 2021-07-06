Speaker Warns MPs Against Falling for Russian State Espionage

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has just emailed all MPs’ offices to warn them against falling for attempts by Russia to subtly advance their interests in the Ukraine. The email, passed to Guido, reveals that in recent months Janusz Niedzwiecki – a Polish national and President of Democracy and Human Rights – and Oleg Voloshyn – a Ukrainian national, and elected politician there – have been “actively seeking to gain the support of a range od politicians in the UK and Europe” to push Russian state objectives. Who might have admitted to Sir Lindsay they fell for the lobbying?

Sir Lindsay informs MPs and their staff that Niedzwiecki was recently arrested by Polish police on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Russia, and wanted:

“To ensure that anyone contacted by either individual was aware of their affiliation with the Russian state, and their exploitation of a narrative to advance Russian interests in the Ukraine”

Any members who have been approached by either spook have been encouraged to contact Parliament’s Director of Security…