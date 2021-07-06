Sky News’ Trevor Phillips Reinstated to Labour Party

Guido presumes that Sky News presenter and host of the station’s Sunday politics show, Trevor Phillips, will not be taking up his Labour Party membership, which was reportedly reinstated 3 weeks ago. Philips was suspended following trumped-up accusations of alleged islamophobia…

Sky News guidelines clearly state that journalists must adhere to “the principles of fairness, accuracy impartiality, legality and rigour” and that the programme must never “show favour”. Being a paid up member of the Labour Party membership does bring into question that impartiality….

Phillips, who referred to British muslims as “a nation within a nation” and argued that the centre of gravity of British Muslim opinion was “some distance away from the centre of gravity of everybody else’s”, was apparently reinstated without the matter having gone to a National Executive Committee disciplinary panel. Phillips, at the time, condemned the suspension as political gangsterism by then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn…