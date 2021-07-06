Rob Roberts’s Office Denies Vandalism Attack was Targeted

Rob Roberts’s office has officially denied that the vandalism attack against his constituency office was targeted. According to the office, CCTV footage from the over the weekend shows men fighting near the office before kicking and smashing the office door. Several other businesses were allegedly vandalised during the fight…

Rob Roberts – the recently disgraced MP for Delyn – posted on Facebook that the crime had been “reported to the police”, and “criminal damage is NOT acceptable [and] the actions [of the vandals] are reckless and dangerous”. Rob’s one MP who is happy that there’s CCTV at their office…