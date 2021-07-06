Read in Full: BBC’s 2021 Stars’ Pay Revealed

The BBC has just released the annual salary report for its stars earning over £150,000. The big hitters are listed below, along with any percentage changes on last year’s figures. Guido notes quite a few of the political hacks have taken significant pay cuts since last year – the overall salary spend is 10% lower than 2020…
Guido congratulates Naga and Faisal Islam on their big wins this year, looks like they’re two of the few to climb the ladder with massive 30% pay increases. There’s still a gender split of 44%-56%, though, despite ex-Director General Tony Hall committing to closing the gap by 2020. Perhaps Tim Davie’s just not as interested…
Read the report in full here.
UPDATE: *Our fans in the BBC press office get in touch to say Faisal Islam hasn’t had a pay rise, this was his first complete year, last year’s payment represented an incomplete year and so he received £46,000 less.