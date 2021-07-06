Read in Full: BBC’s 2021 Stars’ Pay Revealed

The BBC has just released the annual salary report for its stars earning over £150,000. The big hitters are listed below, along with any percentage changes on last year’s figures. Guido notes quite a few of the political hacks have taken significant pay cuts since last year – the overall salary spend is 10% lower than 2020…

Today

Nick Robinson – £274,999 (-8.3%)

Mishal Husain – £279,999 (+3.7%)

Martha Kearney – £254,999 (-0.4%)

Justin Webb – £259,999 (+2%)

Amol Rajan – £244,999 (+16.6%)

World at One

Sarah Montague – £249,999 (-2%)

PM

Evan Davis – £274,999 (-1.8%)

BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty – 259,999 (+30%)

BBC News at Six and Ten

Huw Edwards – £429,999 (-8.5%)

George Alagiah – £329,999 (+3.1%)

Sophie Raworth – £284,999 (+1.8%)

Question Time

Fiona Bruce – £409,999 (-9.9%)

Andrew Marr Show

Andrew Marr – £339,999 (-6.8%)

Newsnight

Emily Maitlis – £329,999 (-12%)

Kirsty Wark – £214,999 (-2.3%)

BBC News

Clive Myrie – £209,999 (-4.5%)

Reeta Chakrabarti – £179,999 (-2.7%)

Victoria Derbyshire – £174,999 (-20%)

Ben Brown – £174,999 (+3%)

On-Air editors and correspondents

Laura Kuenssberg – £264,999 (-10%)

Jon Sopel – £234,999 (-2%)

Jeremy Bowen – £224,999 (NC)

Katya Adler – £224,999 (+4.7%)

Faisal Islam – £209,999 (+31%)*

Non-politics or news:

Gary Lineker – £1.36 million (-22.2%)

Zoe Ball – £1.135 million (-16.8%)

Steve Wright – £469,999 (-2%)

Vanessa Feltz – £394,999 (-3.7%)

Mary Berry – £219,000 (NC)

Guido congratulates Naga and Faisal Islam on their big wins this year, looks like they’re two of the few to climb the ladder with massive 30% pay increases. There’s still a gender split of 44%-56%, though, despite ex-Director General Tony Hall committing to closing the gap by 2020. Perhaps Tim Davie’s just not as interested…

Read the report in full here.

UPDATE: *Our fans in the BBC press office get in touch to say Faisal Islam hasn’t had a pay rise, this was his first complete year, last year’s payment represented an incomplete year and so he received £46,000 less.