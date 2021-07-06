House of Commons Commission Undecided on Ending Mask Mandate in Chamber

Decisions on whether to end social distancing in the Commons, including returning to full capacity and ending the mask mandate, are to be made by the House of Commons Commission next Monday, Guido understands.

Despite yesterday’s announcement that the government’s mask mandate will end on July 19 (assuming step 4 goes ahead), the Commission hasn’t yet committed to making the same move. Guido hears there is some hesitancy to go ahead with the unlocking now given how close we are to recess, although if the Commons appears risk-averse whilst the rest of the country pushes ahead with a full reopening, the public may well raise a few questions…