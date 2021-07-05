Laurence Fox is an Oil Painting

According to the press release Laurence Fox is posing here at Reclaim Party HQ with portraits by Anna Mazzotta. Anna apparently felt compelled to paint for Laurence Fox, whom she describes as “fighting the good fight for us all”.

“I particularly believe in Laurence’s freedom of expression message. Freedom of expression means having the freedom to offend and have a robust debate. That’s what Laurence is all about. No other political party has got a proper handle on this and how it’s supposed to sacrosanct to our functioning Democracy”