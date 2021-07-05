Good Law Project Misses Deadline to Challenge Government Over PPE Contracts

Jolyon’s latest effort to grandstand failed in hilarious fashion today, with The Good Law Project’s legal challenge against the government over Matt Hancock’s handling of PPE contracts now discarded – after the firm managed to submit the claim form a day after the deadline had passed. Turns out they’d somehow sent it to the wrong email address.

According to the Law Society Gazette, The Good Law Project accused the government’s lawyers of playing “technical games” over the claim submission. In other words: “we cocked up, please give us an extension”…

Of course, no extension was granted. Instead, the judge said:

“The reason for the failure was a careless mistake made by the solicitors acting for the claimant. Extending time for service of the claim form would deprive the defendant of any accrued limitation defence.”

The absurdity of all this is that The Good Law Project claimed the government had rushed into making PPE procurement contracts “without any competition” – as though speed and efficiency weren’t relevant factors in an unprecedented global pandemic. The government was arguing that in the circumstances technical compliance was not something they had time to do. You’d have thought there’d be a lesson for Jolyon and his learned friends somewhere in there. Then again, accusing other lawyers of playing “technical games” would suggest they’re not exactly the most self-aware bunch…

Amidst all this amateurism it is the crowdfunders for whom Guido feels sorry. Perhaps they have a case for negligence against Jolyon?