Furlough-Claiming Bercow Signs Up to New Reality Business Show

John Bercow’s desperation for screentime continues today, as it’s announced he’s signed up to a new TV reality show called Unicorn Hunters. The show, produced by the people behind The Apprentice and The Masked Singer, has announced the former Speaker will join the presenting team from August, alongside Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Guido would have preferred Bercow to do the Masked Singer…

The show claims to be the “first in a new genre, know as ‘enrichtainment’, where viewers at home will also have the opportunity to invest in the companies and build wealth at home.” It essentially sounds similar to Dragons’ Den, where “Unicorns” – emerging growth companies aiming to reach a valuation of $1 billion or more have the chance to pitch their ideas to the “Circle of Money”, a panel made of – their words not Guido’s – “legendary entrepreneurs and experts” who will interrogate the subject. Bercow’s entrepreneurial expertise is questionable, though Guido can acknowledge his business savvy given he recently claimed £30,000 in furlough despite having £400,000 in the bank…