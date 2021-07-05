Diane Abbott Stumbled Through Friday Night Interview

Former Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott, gave a memorable interview to Cathy Newman on Times Radio on Friday night, though she might want to forget it. In the toe-curling-to-listen-to clip, Diane was asked to “name one policy you would like Keir to embrace that he doesn’t already” and was unable to name a single policy she wants Keir to adopt. Guido suspects Diane will have needed another drink or two after that performance…

For over a minute Diane flailed and fumbled, barely able to form a coherent sentence. Thank goodness Times Radio didn’t ask Diane to do any maths…

Media outlets are always struggling for guests on Friday nights and Guido has learnt to turn them down if, as often is the case on a Friday, he is particularly well refreshed. Guido hopes Diane was feeling better on Saturday morning…