WATCH: Boris Declares “Wurst is Behind Us” in UK-EU Sausage War

The Sausage War is coming to an end. Following a meeting with Chancellor Merkel, Boris claimed the disputes over chilled meats shipped to Northern Ireland under the NI protocol are now over, with Merkel claiming “pragmatic solutions” can be reached on the issue. Wúnderbar.

Boris added:

“Imagine if bratwurst could not be moved from Dortmund to Dusseldorf because of the jurisdiction of an international court – you’d think it was absolutely extraordinary…I’m sure, as Angela says, with goodwill and with patience we can sort it out…hopefully, as we said at our bilateral, when it comes to chilled meats the wurst is behind us, as I think Angela said, or maybe I said that…”

Looks like the whole thing was hammed up…