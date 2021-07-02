Labour Slough Council Declare Bankruptcy

Slough council has issued a section 114 notice, declaring itself bankrupt. The notice means any new spending will be banned and declares the local authority doesn’t have enough funds to deliver or balance its budget. A Labour council, a LABOUR council…

To quote Kinnock, the council’s spending decisions now mean they’re playing politics with people’s jobs, people’s services. The borough council can no longer spend any money except on statutory services. For anyone hoping to blame the pandemic, the council’s coffers had already fallen by £7.5 million to just £500,000 by 2018/19…