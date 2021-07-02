Kay Burley on Hancock: “I was Sanctioned, I was Off Air for Six Months – I Don’t Make Policy!”

An incredibly testy interview on Sky this morning as Kay Burley challenged Tory Chairman Amanda Milling on whether Matt Hancock will face any proper repercussions for breaking the law during his affair. Milling cleverly pointed out “people have broken the rules, Kay – as you well know”, at which point Burley snapped:

“As you know – you made the point twice – I was sanctioned, I was off air for six months; I don’t make policy – you do, and he certainly did at the time”

If only Milling had pointed out Burley remained on full pay and Sky were seemingly more lenient than they would have been to other staff had they been found to have broken the rules…