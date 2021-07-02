Michael Gove & Sarah Vine Divorcing

This official announcement to the Press Association will surprise no one in SW1 where rumours have been rife for months. At one point Lobby hacks were asking the PM’s spokesman under what roof was Michael Gove sleeping. Sarah Vine’s article this week in the Mail on Sunday was not subtle.

A joint spokesperson for Michael Gove and Sarah Vine said:

“Michael and Sarah have agreed to separate and they are in the process of finalising their divorce. ‘They will continue to support their two children and they remain close friends. ‘The family politely ask for privacy at this time and will not be providing any further comment.’

A friend of the couple tells Guido:

“This is a difficult and sad decision for Michael and Sarah after twenty years of marriage. It is an entirely amicable separation and there is no one else involved. They have drifted apart over the past couple of years but they remain friends. Their absolute priority is the children.”

Guido is told this news is not pre-emptive of a story in tomorrow’s papers…